Kolkata rape murder case: CPI(M) youth leader Minakshi appears before CBI

KOLKATA: West Bengal state secretary of DYFI, Minakshi Mukherjee, appeared before the CBI's Salt Lake office on Thursday in connection with the investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is the youth wing of the CPI(M).

"I will cooperate with the CBI officers in every way," Mukherjee said as she arrived at the agency's office following her return from Raiganj in north Bengal early this morning.

The fire-brand CPI(M) youth leader, who spent two hours at the CGO complex, later told reporters that she wanted the CBI to address issues related to the tampering of evidence at the crime scene.

She emphasised the need to interrogate all those involved, and who aided and abetted the incident.