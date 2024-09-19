MP CM Dr Mohan engages with industrialists in Kolkata for investment opportunities

BHOPAL: Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will be in Kolkata on Friday as part of an ongoing series of efforts to attract investment to the central Indian state. During his visit, he will participate in the Global Investment Summit (GIS) at the JW Marriott Hotel.

The Kolkata GIS is expected to host around 350 delegates, including over 60 distinguished guests and consulate representatives from more than eight countries.

The primary objective of the event is to showcase investment opportunities between West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh and to enhance trade relations.

Yadav will brief prominent industrialists, investors, and business representatives in Kolkata on Madhya Pradesh’s industrial growth, investor-friendly policies, and various investment opportunities.

He will hold one-on-one discussions with approximately 22 industry representatives from India and abroad, including key figures from the steel, hosiery, and garment sectors, as well as logistics industrialists and officials from the German Consulate.

Additionally, he will engage with top industrialists over lunch and dinner to further discuss investment prospects.

Prior to the Kolkata event, Yadav has visited Mumbai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru in recent months for similar engagements with industrialists.

These efforts are part of a preparatory exercise for the success of Madhya Pradesh’s Global Investors Summit, scheduled to take place in Bhopal in February 2025.