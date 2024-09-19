Uttarakhand Law and Order: BJP leaders, Congress criticise DGP's remarks

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat of the Congress, along with BJP leaders including Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat and former MP Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', have strongly objected to the Director General of Police's (DGP) statement regarding the state's law and order situation.
In an unusual move, BJP leaders have publicly criticised the DGP's remarks. Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat went a step further, saying, "The DGP should work within his domain."
Following criticism from three former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand about the state's law and order situation, DGP Abhinav Kumar responded at a press conference, urging senior leaders to refrain from making such statements. "We respect their concerns and criticism, but they should have faith in their police and government," DGP Kumar emphasised.
Congress has seized the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on the DGP, demanding accountability from the state government and the DGP. The BJP's eerie silence over former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's contentious remark has unexpectedly bolstered the Congress.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has urged the state's police chief to exercise restraint when making statements about elected representatives, highlighting the need for caution before speaking.
Speaking to this daily, Rawat stated, "The police chief should maintain composure when commenting on people's representatives, highlighting the importance of measured responses."
Senior BJP leaders, including Trivendra Rawat, and Congress leader Harish Rawat have voiced concerns over the police's effectiveness in performing their duties.
Specifically, Trivendra Rawat pointed out that the police are 'distracted' by tasks outside their scope, which he believes hinders their primary responsibilities. This criticism comes amid growing worries about Uttarakhand's deteriorating law and order situation.
Senior BJP leader and statehood activist Ravindra Jugran has supported former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. He said, "Trivendra Rawat is not only a former CM but also a sitting MP. Considering his stature, the DGP's reaction should be viewed in that context. The legislature is always supreme," Jugran told this daily.
He further criticised the DGP's comment, stating, "The DGP's remark is not just about Trivendra Rawat, but an attack on the legislature itself. Therefore, the DGP should also exercise restraint."