Uttarakhand Law and Order: BJP leaders, Congress criticise DGP's remarks

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat of the Congress, along with BJP leaders including Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat and former MP Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', have strongly objected to the Director General of Police's (DGP) statement regarding the state's law and order situation.

In an unusual move, BJP leaders have publicly criticised the DGP's remarks. Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat went a step further, saying, "The DGP should work within his domain."

Following criticism from three former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand about the state's law and order situation, DGP Abhinav Kumar responded at a press conference, urging senior leaders to refrain from making such statements. "We respect their concerns and criticism, but they should have faith in their police and government," DGP Kumar emphasised.

Congress has seized the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on the DGP, demanding accountability from the state government and the DGP. The BJP's eerie silence over former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's contentious remark has unexpectedly bolstered the Congress.