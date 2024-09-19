Why PM 'adamantly refusing' to go to Manipur: Congress ahead of Modi's US trip

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the US, saying he is going to embark on yet another high-profile global visit in between campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana but why does he "still adamantly refuse" to go to Manipur.

Modi will pay a three-day visit to the United States beginning September 21 to attend the annual Quad summit and address the "Summit of the Future" at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So the non-biological PM is going to embark on yet another high-profile global visit in between campaigning in J-K and Haryana."

"But why does he still adamantly refuse to go to Manipur? This refusal is simply inexplicable and really inexcusable.