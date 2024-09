RAIPUR: Women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Chhattisgarh will now be trained in drone operations as part of the Centre’s ‘Namo Drone Didi Yojana’.

The workout exercise will begin in Baloda Bazar district, about 70 km from Raipur, where a large number of women from the Self-Help-Group have expressed their keen interest to get trained in drone operations.

The Vishnu Deo Sai government hopes the use of drones will soon gain popularity among the farmer community of the state. In the geographical area 138 lakh hectare of the state, the net sown area is around 46.51 lakh hectare, which is around 34% of the total and over 70% population of the state is stated to be engaged in agriculture.

District collector Deepak Soni said that as per the chief minister’s directive, efforts have been initiated to promote ‘Namo Drone Didis’ in the district, and accordingly, the officials of the agriculture department have been asked to undertake necessary steps to commence the training programme. “The plan is to create a ‘Cadre of Drone Didis’ in sufficient numbers so that all farmers in Baloda Bazar district can access the benefits of the government initiative.

The move endowed with potential for rural women to secure self-employment opportunities”, he added.