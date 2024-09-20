BJP raising bogey of Pakistan to hide its 'failures': Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the BJP is raising the bogey of Pakistan to hide its "failures".

Her remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi said the PDP along with the National Conference (NC) and Congress was implementing the neighbouring country's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I feel the BJP has failed on every front. They had promised two crore jobs every year which meant 20 crore jobs in 10 years. After indulging in Hindu-Muslim, lynching of Muslims, demolition of mosques, now they remember Pakistan. They are raising these issues just to hide their failure," she told reporters here.

The former chief minister said if the regional parties had implemented Pakistan's agenda, then J-K would have been a part of that country.

"In my view, if the Abdullah (of NC) family had implemented Pakistan's agenda, then J-K would not have been a part of India, but Pakistan's," she added.

The prime minister on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and NC alliance following remarks by Pakistan's defence minister regarding Article 370 and accused the coalition of pursuing the neighbouring country's agenda.