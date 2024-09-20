Chakma groups in India urge PM Modi to downgrade ties with Bangladesh after killings of tribals

NEW DELHI: Representatives of Chakma organisations in India have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to downgrade diplomatic ties with Bangladesh following the organised killing of hill tribes by the Bangladesh Army.

"The indigenous hill people in the Chittagong Hill Tracts have been killed, their properties burnt by the Bangladesh Army and illegal plain settlers belonging to the Muslim community since September 19th," reads the letter addressed to PM Modi on Friday.

The representatives of Chakmas who have signed the letter include Suhas Chakma, Nirupam Chakma, Rasik Mohan Chakma, Bimal Chakma, Gautam Chakma, Pritimoy Chakma and Ashutosh Chakma.

"In order to drive out hill tribes on September 19, over 100 houses and shops have been burnt by the Bangladesh Army accompanied by people from plains. At least nine people were killed," reads the letter.

The Bangladesh Army fired indiscriminately at these tribals. Details of the people who died and the establishments that were gutted have been listed in the letter.