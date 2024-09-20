Government denies Didi charge on man-made flood in Bengal

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of flooding the state affecting agricultural fields, homes and public properties. However, the Centre has denied the allegation saying water was released from the reservoirs in consultation with officials of the state government. The situation worsened due to heavy rains in the basin causing a threat to the dams’ safety.

After visiting flood-affected areas in Panskura, Medinipur district, Mamata blamed the Centre for its “irresponsible act” that caused flooding in the state.

“I do not know why the Central government is not raising this issue with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) as they have released the water in Bengal,” said Mamata.

The CM further attacked the Centre asking, “Why should be Bengal flooded because of the Central government’s irresponsible activities? I am sorry but this is not Bengal water. This is Jharkhand’s water from Panchet coming from Central government’s organisation, the DVC.”

The Union Ministry of Jalshakti responded that before releasing water, all stakeholders, including the West Bengal government, have been kept in the loop about changing weather patterns.