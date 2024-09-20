Haryana assembly polls: Kin of key political families take poll plunge

While in the Indian National Lok Dal, Sapna Barshami, daughter-in-law of Sher Singh Barshami, a close aide of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, is contesting from Ladwa; Tahir Hussain, son of former MLA Zakir Hussain, is contesting from Nuh.

Some seven family members of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal are fighting these elections and some of them are pitched against each other. Arjun Chautala, great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and son of Abhay Chautala, is fighting on the INLD ticket and is pitted against former chief minister OP Chutala’s brother Ranjit Singh Chautala, who is sitting MLA from Rania assembly segment and is fighting as independent. Digvijay Chautala of JJP, another great-grandson of Devi Lal and son of Ajay Chautala, is contesting against his uncles Aditya Devi Lal from INLD and Amit Sihag of Congress.

Khattar’s nephew joins Congress

Ramit Khattar, nephew of former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and another senior leader of the party Gurvinder Singh Dhamija joined the Congress. Ramit joined the grand old party in the presence of Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. His defection is seen as a notable setback to the saffron party especially given his familial ties to Khattar.