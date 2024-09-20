Helicopter services gain momentum for Kedarnath leg of Char Dham Yatra

DEHRADUN: Helicopter services for the revered Kedarnath leg of the iconic Char Dham Yatra have gained significant momentum in its second phase.

"A total of nine private helicopter companies are operating more than 250 flights daily to Kedarnath, facilitating the transportation of approximately 1,500 pilgrims every day to the holy shrine of Baba Kedar," a spokesperson for the Tourism Department stated.

According to sources from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department's Yatra division, "With favourable weather conditions, regular helicopter flights have enabled the transportation of 76,210 pilgrims to the sacred shrine so far."

Daily, around 1,500 devotees are utilizing the helicopter service for Baba Kedar. The Char Dham Yatra has witnessed a significant transformation in devotees' preferences over the years, with many opting for helicopter services instead of trekking hundreds of kilometers on foot. The introduction of helicopter services for the Yatra, initiated over a decade ago, has gained immense popularity.