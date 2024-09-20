Helicopter services gain momentum for Kedarnath leg of Char Dham Yatra

DEHRADUN: Helicopter services for the revered Kedarnath leg of the iconic Char Dham Yatra have gained significant momentum in its second phase.
"A total of nine private helicopter companies are operating more than 250 flights daily to Kedarnath, facilitating the transportation of approximately 1,500 pilgrims every day to the holy shrine of Baba Kedar," a spokesperson for the Tourism Department stated.
According to sources from the Uttarakhand Tourism Department's Yatra division, "With favourable weather conditions, regular helicopter flights have enabled the transportation of 76,210 pilgrims to the sacred shrine so far."
Daily, around 1,500 devotees are utilizing the helicopter service for Baba Kedar. The Char Dham Yatra has witnessed a significant transformation in devotees' preferences over the years, with many opting for helicopter services instead of trekking hundreds of kilometers on foot. The introduction of helicopter services for the Yatra, initiated over a decade ago, has gained immense popularity.
"As of Friday, a total of 3,573,554 devotees have already visited the four dhams and Hemkund Sahib this year," an official revealed.
"To date, 1,149,662 devotees have visited Kedarnath, 995,930 have paid homage at Badrinath, 587,568 at Yamunotri, 673,179 at Gangotri, and 167,215 at Hemkund Sahib," said Pradeep Chauhan, spokesperson for the Char Dham Yatra wing.
However, compared to last year's figures, the number of pilgrims has decreased. During the same period last year, 3,943,615 devotees undertook the Char Dham Yatra, whereas this year, only 3,554,039 pilgrims have reached the sacred sites so far. This decline of 389,576 pilgrims is attributed to inclement weather and landslides that disrupted the Yatra for seven days.
According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department's Yatra Division, the nine operating airlines include Aryan, Trans Bharat, Pawan Hans, Thumby Aviation, Global Vectra, Himalayan, Crystal Aviation, and Aero. These airlines operate from four bases: Narayankoti, Phata, Shersi, and Sonprayag, ensuring convenient access to Kedarnath for devotees undertaking the revered Char Dham Yatra.
"The Badri Kedar Temple Committee has approved a budget of ₹116.24 crore to enhance facilities for Char Dham pilgrims this year," committee chairman Ajendra Ajay told TNIE.
Ajendra Ajay noted that the budget allocation aims to provide better amenities and services to devotees undertaking the sacred Yatra. The committee has proposed a revenue of ₹54.44 crore for Badrinath Dham and ₹62.24 crore for Kedarnath Dham. "The budget will cater to various needs of pilgrims, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience," Ajay said, highlighting the committee's efforts to improve infrastructure and services.