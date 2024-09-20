Kerala once again tops food safety ranking, Tamil Nadu is second

NEW DELHI: Kerala has, for the second time in a row, topped the sixth State Food Safety Index (SFSI) 2024 released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday.

Tamil Nadu, which had slipped to the third position last year, secured second position this time. In 2022, Tamil Nadu had topped the Index, replacing Gujarat at the number one slot. In 2022, Kerala secured the second position but took the top position last year.

Jammu and Kashmir got third position in the Index, released annually since 2019.

Gujarat secured fourth position in the Index, which Union Health Minister J P Nadda released at the Second Edition of Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2024 hosted by FSSAI alongside the World Food India 2024 event being organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

In 2021, Gujarat was in the top position, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the second and third positions. The index judges state and union territories on five parameters: Human Resources and Institutional Data, Compliance, Food Testing-Infrastructure and Surveillance, Training and Capacity Building, and Consumer Empowerment.