Kolkata Diary | DYFI state secretary appeares before CBI

West Bengal state secretary of DYFI, Minakshi Mukherjee, appeared before the CBI’s Salt Lake office on Thursday in connection with the investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) is the youth wing of the CPM. “I will cooperate with the CBI officers in every way,” Mukherjee said as she arrived at the agency’s office following her return from Raiganj in north Bengal early this morning. The fire-brand CPM youth leader, who spent two hours at the CGO complex, later told reporters that she wanted the CBI to address issues related to the tampering of evidence.

With TMC being criticised after the RG Kar incident, a section of MP’s of the party are not happy with the way chief minister handled the case . Jwahar Sircar, who has already resigned, claimed that despite informing chief minister Mamata Banerjee several times, she did not give time to her MP’s to listen to their grievance and also take suggestions from them. Suvendu Sekhar Ray is still unhappy with TMC and he openly protested against the RG Kar incident. A senior TMC MP said “ if the situation inside TMC goes like this we will protest on streets against CM’s decision.

Around 13 people, including Birbhum DM Bidhan Roy, two MPs Samirul Islam and Asit Mal, Labhpur MLA Abhijit Sinha, who were travelling in a boat during flood inspection in Birbhum had a narrow escape on Wednesday after they fell into the flood water as their boat capsized. All of them were rescued by the local people. It was learnt that none of them were wearing a life jacket when they were travelling on a boat to inspect the flood situation. Sources said that the boat had hit a submerged tree and stopped functioning. It then capsized due to a whirlpool in flooded water. As many as 15 villages went under water after embankments collapsed.

