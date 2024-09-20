MHA fast-track immigration plan expanded to 21 major airports

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to expand special fast-track immigration programme, which was first implemented at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, to 21 other major civil aviation infrastructure facilities across the country, officials said, adding that these will be available for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

The officials said that the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) was first launched at Delhi’s IGI Airport on June 22, and now work is in progress at seven major airports - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad and the rest will be taken up soon. The officials said that the expansion plan of the FTI-TTP was one of the initiatives taken by the MHA under its first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government.