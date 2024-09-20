NIA raids four locations linked to pro-Khalistani elements in Punjab

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at four locations across Punjab as part of its investigation into a case involving the promotion of terror-related activities and violence by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and pro-Khalistani separatist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun.

NIA teams targeted one location in Moga, two in Bathinda, and one in Mohali, focusing on premises associated with suspects in the case, the agency stated in an official release.

The searches resulted in the seizure of various incriminating materials, including digital devices, which are currently under examination.

This case pertains to a conspiracy orchestrated by Pannun and other members of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to incite and promote terror activities in India. The NIA registered the case against Pannun on November 17, 2023, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had previously designated Pannun, who holds American and Canadian citizenship, as a terrorist under provisions of the UAPA.