Oting killings: NSCN-IM, Naga students miffed as SC dismisses criminal proceedings against Army personnel

GUWAHATI: The Nagas are miffed that the Centre’s denial of sanctions to prosecute 30 personnel of 21 Para Special Task Force (PSTF) army unit involved in Oting killings made the Supreme Court close all FIRs and set aside proceedings against the accused.

Thirteen civilians were killed on December 4, 2021, in an alleged botched encounter at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district triggering widespread outrage.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) demanded that the Centre give prosecution sanctions against the personnel and withdraw the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the “Naga homeland and the Northeast”.

The NSF warned that it would launch democratic agitations in the event of non-fulfilment of the demands. “…The Supreme Court’s decision to close the FIRs without prosecution further compounds the gross injustice the Naga people have endured. The NSF is appalled by Government of India’s consistent refusal to grant prosecution sanction against the guilty personnel,” the letter to Shah read.

It added, “The Special Investigation Team formed by the Nagaland government had filed a chargesheet naming 30 members of the 21 Para based on irrefutable evidence. The denial of prosecution raises serious questions.”

Asking the Centre what it is trying to hide, the NSF said by denying prosecution sanctions, the government appeared to be protecting the guilty rather than upholding the rule of law.

“The Oting incident is not merely an isolated act of violence but a reflection of systemic injustice that has persisted under the draconian AFSPA,” the students’ organisation said.

Insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) said the Supreme Court’s dismissal of criminal proceedings against the personnel came as a “rude shock” to the Nagas.

In a statement, the NSCN-IM expressed resentment over the denial of justice to the victims. It said the Oting “massacre” was a clear violation of human rights. “Nagas are justice-loving people. We cannot imagine how the perpetrators of a crime of such enormity are allowed to go scot-free. Nagas would always stand and fight for justice against inhumanity and oppression,” the rebel outfit said.

On that fateful day, the Army soldiers had killed six coal miners after “mistaking” them for militants. Later, seven other civilians and a Para commando were killed at the same place when the villagers retaliated.

Enraged over the killings, a mob of hundreds of people attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Mon town the next day. The personnel opened fire during which a civilian was killed.