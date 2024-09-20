Want to change Jharkhand, not the Chief Minister: Amit Shah

RANCHI: Kickstarting BJP’s Parivartan Yatra on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that every Bangladesh infiltrator will be thrown out of Jharkhand if BJP comes to power in the State.
While addressing a gathering at Sahibganj, Shah also claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP can save Jharkhand from Bangladeshi intrusion.
Shah noted that the number of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing day by day in comparison with the tribals in Jharkhand, which has to be stopped and be done only by the BJP.
Parivartan Yatra will go to every village and reach every house in the coming days and give a message of change, he said. The Yatra will continue till October 2.
“Change of what?... not of changing the Chief Minister in Jharkhand, not even bringing BJP in power… change has to be done to remove this corrupt government and bring in a government which can check corruption,” said Amit Shah.
Change has to be done to bring in a government which can throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state who have been ruining the tribal culture and tribal girls in the state, he added.
“Such a government has to be brought in Jharkhand which can generate employment in the state so that the tribals do not have to migrate to other states in search of livelihood,” said Amit Shah.
"We don’t want to change the Chief Minister here, but we want to change Jharkhand," he added.
Shah also alleged Hemant Soren government that the Jharkhand government has adopted ‘Ghuspaithia Kalyan’ (Welfare of infiltrators) in place of tribal welfare due to which slogans like ‘Hindus and tribals leave Jharkhand’ are echoing in Sahibganj and Pakur.
He also questioned people if Hemant Soren or the Congress party could save Jharkhand from infiltration. "Since Bangladeshi infiltrators are the vote bank of JMM, Congress and RJD, they don’t want to stop them," he said.
He also said that looking at the seriousness of the matter, the Jharkhand High Court has also ordered to form a committee of state government and central governments to investigate in this regard.
Shah had paid tribute to the statue of Veer Sidhu Kanhu in Bhognadih. After reaching Deoghar, he went to Sahibganj by a army helicopter.