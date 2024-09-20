Want to change Jharkhand, not the Chief Minister: Amit Shah

RANCHI: Kickstarting BJP’s Parivartan Yatra on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that every Bangladesh infiltrator will be thrown out of Jharkhand if BJP comes to power in the State.

While addressing a gathering at Sahibganj, Shah also claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP can save Jharkhand from Bangladeshi intrusion.

Shah noted that the number of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing day by day in comparison with the tribals in Jharkhand, which has to be stopped and be done only by the BJP.

Parivartan Yatra will go to every village and reach every house in the coming days and give a message of change, he said. The Yatra will continue till October 2.

“Change of what?... not of changing the Chief Minister in Jharkhand, not even bringing BJP in power… change has to be done to remove this corrupt government and bring in a government which can check corruption,” said Amit Shah.