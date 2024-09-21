13-year-old Dalit girl gang-raped in UP's Mathura

A 13-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped inside a moving van in Mathura on Thursday afternoon, a report said.

Three youths abducted the girl after offering her water laced with an intoxicating substance and took turns to rape her inside a moving van, TOI reported.

The gang thereafter dumped the girl under a flyover and fled. When the girl regained consciousness she managed to find her way back home and narrate the ordeal to her parents.

The girl had gone to the grocery shop when a youth offered her a bottle of water. She felt dizzy once she drank the content of the bottle. Subsequently, two more youths joined and forced her to enter the van and sped away.

Based on a complaint lodged by the survivor's father, the Chhata police have registered a case against the three accused who are on the run.