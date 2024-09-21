'BJP spreading lies, desperate to silence me as they cannot stand truth': Rahul Gandhi

His remarks came after the BJP on Saturday cited a joint statement of several Sikh groups to ask him to withdraw his statement, which it alleged had created an "atmosphere of fear" in the country.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters several Sikh and gurdwara management bodies had met Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai over the issue and that he asserted the sacrifices of the Sikhs had made the country strong.

Addressing a gathering of Indian-Americans in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC, Gandhi had said, "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. That is superficial."

Gandhi asked one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows to give his name.

"What is your name, brother with the turban?" he had asked.

"The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a 'kada' in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions," the Congress leader had said.