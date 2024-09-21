BJP struggles to boost membership in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in its second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, is struggling to boost its membership numbers.
Despite launching a membership drive aimed at increasing its member base, only three BJP MLAs have achieved significant success, while the majority have underperformed.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made considerable efforts, yet none of the 47 ruling BJP MLAs have met the target of enrolling 10,000 members. Only three MLAs have surpassed the 5,000-member milestone, indicating a lack of seriousness among lawmakers regarding party activities.
The BJP initiated its membership drive in Uttarakhand on September 3, with the first phase set to conclude on September 25. According to data available until September 16, the top performers among BJP MLAs are Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Pundir with 6,619 members, Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik with 6,439 members, and Sitarangjan MLA and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna with 5,645 members.
Notable performers also include Vidhansabha Speaker and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, who has enrolled 2,982 members, and Srinagar Garhwal MLA and Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh with 1,631 members.
Additionally, BHEL Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan and Kapkot MLA Suresh have each crossed the 1,000-member mark. However, many party members have fallen short of this milestone.
The membership drive has seen a lacklustre response from several MLAs in Uttarakhand. Kuldeep Kumar, the state convener of the membership drive, stated, "13 BJP MLAs have enrolled less than 100 members as of September 16. Seven of these lawmakers have managed to sign up only between 9 and 50 members."
This underwhelming performance comes despite the party's ambitious goal to convert 75% of its Lok Sabha election voters into members. Currently, the BJP has reached the 700,000-member mark and aims to expand its organisation to reach out to every citizen through this drive.
The national membership campaign, which commenced on September 3, targets 10 crore new members. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami renewed his membership and encouraged others to join.
The drive is structured in phases, with the first phase ending on September 25, followed by the second phase from October 1 to 15, and an active membership drive from October 16 to 31.
In response to the BJP's membership drive, Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mahara has voiced criticism, saying the lukewarm response indicates the people's disillusionment with the party. "It's evident that Uttarakhand residents are tolerating the BJP out of compulsion," Mahara told TNIE.