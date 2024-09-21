BJP struggles to boost membership in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently in its second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, is struggling to boost its membership numbers.

Despite launching a membership drive aimed at increasing its member base, only three BJP MLAs have achieved significant success, while the majority have underperformed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made considerable efforts, yet none of the 47 ruling BJP MLAs have met the target of enrolling 10,000 members. Only three MLAs have surpassed the 5,000-member milestone, indicating a lack of seriousness among lawmakers regarding party activities.

The BJP initiated its membership drive in Uttarakhand on September 3, with the first phase set to conclude on September 25. According to data available until September 16, the top performers among BJP MLAs are Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Pundir with 6,619 members, Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik with 6,439 members, and Sitarangjan MLA and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna with 5,645 members.

Notable performers also include Vidhansabha Speaker and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, who has enrolled 2,982 members, and Srinagar Garhwal MLA and Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh with 1,631 members.

Additionally, BHEL Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan and Kapkot MLA Suresh have each crossed the 1,000-member mark. However, many party members have fallen short of this milestone.