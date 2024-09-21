Butterfly survey at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Revealing a new facet of wildlife

BHOPAL: Renowned for hosting the highest number of tigers in ‘Tiger State’ Madhya Pradesh, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) has now ventured into the world of vibrant butterflies.
For the first time, butterfly experts and wildlife enthusiasts from across the country are participating in a butterfly survey at the BTR, which began on September 19 and will conclude on September 22.
The survey has attracted 60 participants, including lepidopterists (butterfly experts), forestry and wildlife students, and wildlife enthusiasts. These individuals, organised into 20 teams of three, are actively exploring the diverse butterfly species thriving in the BTR’s dense forests.
“The participants also include engineers, working professionals, doctors, and even an Indian Navy official, all of whom share a deep interest in butterflies and wildlife. They have previously been part of similar surveys,” BTR’s deputy director, Prakash Verma, said. “The findings of this survey will contribute to a database of butterfly species at the BTR after September 22,” he added.
The survey is being conducted in collaboration with Wildlife and Nature Conservancy (WNC), an Indore-based NGO dedicated to wildlife and environmental conservation. WNC has also been involved in similar bird and butterfly surveys in other reserves, including Kanha Tiger Reserve and Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.
Participants in the survey were carefully selected by the NGO, based on their prior experience and knowledge of butterflies.
“The BTR is famous not only for its tigers but also for its leopards, sloth bears, and various deer species. However, this exercise will allow us to add another attraction for future visitors,” Verma stated.
While the survey spans all nine ranges of the BTR, special attention is being given to the Tala and Magdhi ranges. These areas, due to their proximity to two rivers (including the Son tributary, Johila), boast moist forests rich in mud, ideal for butterflies.
Authorities at the BTR are particularly interested in the survey’s potential to identify rare butterfly species and inform strategies for their conservation, along with the preservation of host plants.
According to the 2022 Tiger Census, BTR, with its 135 tigers, is the tiger hub of Madhya Pradesh and ranks fourth in the country after Corbett Tiger Reserve, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in terms of tiger numbers.
There is a famous saying about Bandhavgarh National Park-Tiger Reserve: “In any other Park, you are lucky if you see a tiger. In Bandhavgarh, you are unlucky if you don't see (at least) one.” Bandhavgarh has one of the highest densities of tigers in the world and is home to some renowned, large tigers.
This butterfly survey adds a new dimension to the reserve, further enriching its ecological significance.