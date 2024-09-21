Butterfly survey at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Revealing a new facet of wildlife

BHOPAL: Renowned for hosting the highest number of tigers in ‘Tiger State’ Madhya Pradesh, the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) has now ventured into the world of vibrant butterflies.

For the first time, butterfly experts and wildlife enthusiasts from across the country are participating in a butterfly survey at the BTR, which began on September 19 and will conclude on September 22.

The survey has attracted 60 participants, including lepidopterists (butterfly experts), forestry and wildlife students, and wildlife enthusiasts. These individuals, organised into 20 teams of three, are actively exploring the diverse butterfly species thriving in the BTR’s dense forests.

“The participants also include engineers, working professionals, doctors, and even an Indian Navy official, all of whom share a deep interest in butterflies and wildlife. They have previously been part of similar surveys,” BTR’s deputy director, Prakash Verma, said. “The findings of this survey will contribute to a database of butterfly species at the BTR after September 22,” he added.

The survey is being conducted in collaboration with Wildlife and Nature Conservancy (WNC), an Indore-based NGO dedicated to wildlife and environmental conservation. WNC has also been involved in similar bird and butterfly surveys in other reserves, including Kanha Tiger Reserve and Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.