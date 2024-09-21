Centre appoints eight new High Court Chief Justices

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Centre has appointed eight High Court Chief Justices. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, announced the appointments on X (formerly known as Twitter).

He stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint/transfer 8 Chief Justices of High Courts."

The judges appointed as Chief Justices of various state High Courts are as follows:

Justice Manmohan (currently Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher (currently Judge of Delhi High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait (Judge of Delhi High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji (Judge of Calcutta High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar (Judge of Bombay High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

Justice Tashi Rabstan (Judge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Justice K.R. Shriram (Judge of Bombay High Court) - appointed as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.