CISF sends request to MHA for categorisation vital installations across country

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for protecting sensitive and vital installations across the country, has submitted a request to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a comprehensive review. This follows a five-year period during which the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has not conducted a review of these categories.

Sources indicate that the CISF plans to reassess its deployment at various installations, which has not been reviewed for an extended period since the last assessment.

Upgrades for some facilities and downgrades for others are necessary, particularly as previous reviews were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In light of recent terror attacks in the southern region, the security of refineries, airports, and other critical infrastructure requires immediate attention.

This includes seaports, airports, steel plants, fertiliser units, power plants, and sensitive government buildings, all of which need evaluation to reorganise the deployment of security forces.

A senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, “The review after the IB’s reports becomes imperative in the backdrop of ever-changing threat perception, with terror outfits adopting new technology, modus operandi, and ways to attack.”

The official added that the CISF's review will determine “what kind of and how much strength” is required to guard each installation, ensuring the force is informed about the latest threats and can adjust its counter-attack plans accordingly. Typically, this review exercise occurs annually due to the evolving nature of global attacks.

All vital installations are categorised as A, B, C, D, and E based on their threat vulnerability. The IB serves as the primary agency for reviewing these installations based on threat perception and intelligence inputs.

This information is then shared with state governments and relevant ministries, which help inform requests for security force deployment.

The CISF currently provides security cover to 355 units, including 66 domestic and international airports, and offers fire protection to 110 industrial undertakings.

The force is responsible for the security of atomic power plants, space installations, defence production units, mines, oil fields, refineries, major seaports, steel plants, fertiliser units, power plants, sensitive government buildings, heritage monuments—including the Taj Mahal, Red Fort, and Statue of Unity in Kevadia—and important private sector units.