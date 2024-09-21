Fissures in Maha Vikas Aghadi over CM post ahead of Maharashtra elections

The rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) continues over the issue of the Chief Minister post ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections.

Alliance partners Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) have expressed reluctance to declare a candidate for the Chief Minister role prior to the elections, stating that winning the most seats is the key factor in deciding the top position.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) insists that a candidate for Chief Minister should be declared early, and that person should be both acceptable to all alliance members and capable of leading a coalition government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut noted that MVA leaders have been holding a series of meetings regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming state elections.

He added that the contentious issues regarding certain seats would likely be resolved by the first or second week of October. Raut emphasised that within the MVA, there is no formal rule that the party with the highest number of seats automatically secures the Chief Ministerial post.