Haryana Congress campaign picks pace. But where is Kumari Selja?

CHANDIGARH: Locked in a tough electoral battle with the ruling BJP in Haryana, the Congress suddenly finds itself ill-at-ease: the party hasn’t been able to figure out what exactly is bothering Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary. For a couple of days, the party MP from Sirsa has been “absent” from the campaigning for the assembly elections in Haryana due October 5, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

Selja wields considerable influence in various assembly constituencies across the state, especially in Sirsa and Fatehabad. She was reportedly upset over the ticket distribution; she managed to get only nine tickets for her loyalists and was unable to convince to the party leadership to nominate her close aide Ajay Chaudhary for the Narnaund assembly seat even after declaring him a candidate. She was said to be seeking a nomination for a family member from Uklana. She had reportedly requested about 30 tickets to be given to her camp.

Of the 90 assembly seats in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

Insiders say senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala managed to get only four nominations of his choice. Both managed to get 13 tickets for their loyalists out of the 89 seats the party is contesting. The rest had the Bhupinder Singh Hooda stamp.