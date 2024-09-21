Heavy rush of helicopters on Kedarnath route

DEHRADUN: Helicopter services for Kedarnath pilgrimage, part of the world-famous Char Dham Yatra, have gained significant momentum, with over 250 daily flights to the sacred shrine.
“A total of nine private helicopter companies are operating more than 250 flights daily to Kedarnath, ferrying approximately 1,500 pilgrims daily to the holy shrine of Baba Kedar,” a Tourism Department spokesperson stated.
Sources in the Uttarakhand Tourism Department’s Yatra division said, “With favourable weather conditions, regular helicopter flights have facilitated the transportation of 76,210 pilgrims to the revered temple so far.”
Approximately 1,500 devotees are now utilizing the helicopter service for Baba Kedar daily. The preferences of pilgrims have changed over the years. Earlier, they were forced to trek hundreds of kilometres on foot. The introduction of helicopter services for the yatra, initiated over a decade ago, has gained immense popularity.
“According to the state tourism department’s Yatra wing, as of Friday, a total of 3,573,554 devotees have already visited the four dhams and Hemkund Sahib this year.”
“While 1,149,662 devotees have visited Kedarnath, 9,95,930 have paid homage at Badrinath, 5,87,568 at Yamunotri, 6,73,179 at Gangotri, and 1,67,215 at Hemkund Sahib,” said Pradeep Chauhan, spokesperson for the Char Dham Yatra wing.
Compared to last year’s figures, the number of pilgrims has decreased. In the same period the previous year, 39,43,615 devotees undertook the yatra, whereas this year, only 35,54,039 pilgrims reached the sacred sites so far. A decline of 3,89,576 pilgrims is attributed to inclement weather and landslides, which disrupted the yatra for seven days.
According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department’s Yatra Division, the nine operating airlines include Aryan, Trans Bharat, Pawan Hans, Thumby Aviation, Global Vectra Trans Bharat, Himalayan, Crystal Aviation, and Aero. These airlines operate from four bases: Narayankoti, Phata, Shersi, and Sonprayag, ensuring access to Kedarnath for pilgrims undertaking the yatra.
“The Badri Kedar Temple Committee has approved a budget of Rs 116.24 crore to enhance facilities for Char Dham pilgrims this year,” committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said.
According to Ajay, the allocation aims to provide better amenities to the devotees. The committee has proposed a revenue of Rs 54.44 crore for Badrinath Dham and Rs 62.24 crore for Kedarnath Dham. “The budget will cater to needs of pilgrims, ensuring an enriching experience,” Ajay said.
Underscoring the need for improved infrastructure, Sonprayag Vyapar Mandal president Ankur Gairola said, “Although the government’s relief efforts have eased travel, more measures are necessary.”
On the 22-km trek from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, he said pilgrims still undertake on foot. “Once the road network is streamlined, the business will flourish,” he added.