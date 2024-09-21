Nation

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI questions close aide of former RG Kar Principal Ghosh

Dr Biswas and Dr De have been dismissed by the Indian Medical Association following their involvement in a medical scam led by Dr Ghosh.
"Not appropriate to give details on conversation with CBI": Father of deceased doctor at RG Kar Medical College
KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned Dr Birupaksha Biswas and Dr Abhik De, who are closely associated with Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former football principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Both Dr Biswas and Dr De have been dismissed by the Indian Medical Association following their involvement in a medical scam led by Dr Ghosh.

Dr Biswas was interrogated for eight hours, while the CBI continues to question Dr De. Sources within the CBI indicated that vital clues regarding the illegal transfer and posting of various doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have emerged from their testimonies. The agency is now searching for additional members connected to the medical scam racket.

In a related development, junior doctors have resumed their duties in the emergency ward during regular hours and will assess their safety over the next week.

A junior doctor stated, “We will again raise our demands if we find that our demands are not being met after a few days, and we will continue our protest for justice for the RG Kar victim.”

