Locals protest demolition of mosque in Mumbai's Dharavi; BMC halts move for five days after talks

MUMBAI: Tension prevailed in Dharavi slum here on Saturday morning after hundreds of residents gathered on a road to oppose the civic authorities's plan to demolish portion of a mosque, an official said.

By afternoon, trustees of the mosque held talks with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and sought four to five days to remove the portion, which the authorities say is built on encroached land. The authorities accepted their request.

Several police personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, a police official said.

"A team of BMC officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road around 9 am to demolish the alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. Soon, residents gathered at the spot and stopped the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located," he said.

"Later, hundreds of people also assembled outside the Dharavi police station and squatted on the road to protest against the civic body's move," he said.