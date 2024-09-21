Lt Gov Mishra dismisses rumours of Ladakh territory loss, defends Agnipath scheme

LEH: Terming the loss of territory in Ladakh as “rumour,” Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (retd), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh UT, said on Saturday that the only territory lost to Chinese occupation was during 1962.
Lt Gov Mishra also advocated for reforms in the Indian Army’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, condemning the false propaganda against it as "bordering on anti-national."
“All the rumours about a significant loss of territory are false. I have been on the ground, to Galwan and other places. Whatever territory was lost in 1962 or around that period is with the adversary,” Brigadier Mishra stated.
China has claimed 38,000 sq km of Aksai Chin as their territory since 1962, which India maintains is an integral part of the nation. Mishra emphasised, “No losses have taken place now because we are very much determined, and China knows that we will defend to the last man and last bullet.”
He made these remarks during HIMTECH 2024, an event held on 20-21 September to explore advancements in technology with a focus on military applications for high-altitude regions.
Addressing the ongoing situation, Brigadier Mishra confirmed that “friction” between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) remains at two points – Depsang and Demchok. The standoff in Depsang is significant, with Chinese troops blocking access to five Indian patrolling points. According to reports, approximately 952 sq km is currently inaccessible.
Lt Gov Mishra further commented on India’s defence preparedness: “On our northern borders, we have both the LAC and LoC, with two adversaries. We have fought wars with them, not by our choice, but because they attacked.”
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance, he noted, “Our Prime Minister has said we don’t want war, but we will defend ourselves at any cost. Ever since our government came into power on 26 May 2014, focus has been placed on strengthening border preparedness. This was demonstrated by the airstrike against Pakistan, after which their generals and ministers have voiced concerns about an even stronger response next time.”
Mishra assured that the military's readiness is solid and that the Ladakh UT administration is working to improve infrastructure, particularly roads, and ensuring that proposals from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are approved without delay.
Since May 2020, tensions have been high along the 832-km-long LAC in Eastern Ladakh, with heavy deployments on both sides.
Turning to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Mishra defended the initiative, emphasising that those spreading misinformation about it are acting against national interests. “Anybody making false propaganda about the disadvantages of the Agnipath project is not acting in the national interest – it’s bordering on anti-national,” he said.
Calling Agniveer a good project, Brigadier Mishra added that the Indian Army always seeks reform and improvement, and that Agnipath will be optimised based on current experience.
“When the Agniveer plan was first introduced, there was sabotage and vandalism, with government property irresponsibly destroyed. But, as I have observed, all the Agniveers I have met are very keen, very smart, and doing very well,” Mishra said.
He also shared his experiences from his tenure as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, where the Chief Ministers of all eight northeastern states expressed enthusiasm about the scheme and pledged to support the lateral induction of Agniveers into state roles.
Brigadier Mishra recalled meeting Agniveers during a recent reunion of the Madras Regiment and found them to be performing excellently. He also discussed the scheme with the Commandant of Ladakh Scouts, who praised the Agniveers’ abilities.
Despite initial opposition to the Agnipath scheme, which was launched in June 2022 to induct youth for a four-year term, Mishra believes the plan was well thought out and discussed over a long period. Indian Army sources have indicated that efforts are underway to increase the percentage of Agniveers eligible for permanent induction.
Lt Gov Mishra concluded by expressing confidence in the future prospects of Agniveers: “The Agniveers, with four years of service, good training, and leadership in the army, will stand out in civil society. No company will say no to them.”