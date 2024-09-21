Lt Gov Mishra dismisses rumours of Ladakh territory loss, defends Agnipath scheme

LEH: Terming the loss of territory in Ladakh as “rumour,” Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (retd), Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh UT, said on Saturday that the only territory lost to Chinese occupation was during 1962.

Lt Gov Mishra also advocated for reforms in the Indian Army’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, condemning the false propaganda against it as "bordering on anti-national."

“All the rumours about a significant loss of territory are false. I have been on the ground, to Galwan and other places. Whatever territory was lost in 1962 or around that period is with the adversary,” Brigadier Mishra stated.

China has claimed 38,000 sq km of Aksai Chin as their territory since 1962, which India maintains is an integral part of the nation. Mishra emphasised, “No losses have taken place now because we are very much determined, and China knows that we will defend to the last man and last bullet.”

He made these remarks during HIMTECH 2024, an event held on 20-21 September to explore advancements in technology with a focus on military applications for high-altitude regions.

Addressing the ongoing situation, Brigadier Mishra confirmed that “friction” between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) remains at two points – Depsang and Demchok. The standoff in Depsang is significant, with Chinese troops blocking access to five Indian patrolling points. According to reports, approximately 952 sq km is currently inaccessible.

Lt Gov Mishra further commented on India’s defence preparedness: “On our northern borders, we have both the LAC and LoC, with two adversaries. We have fought wars with them, not by our choice, but because they attacked.”