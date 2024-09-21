Mortar blast injures 4 BSF soldiers during exercise in Pokhran Firing Range

BSF officers are actively investigating the cause of the accident and have spoken with other soldiers present at the scene to gather more information. In the wake of the incident, serious concerns have been raised about the safety protocols during such exercises. An official inquiry has been launched to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Similar accidents occurred in 2016 and 2017 at the Kishangarh Field Firing Range, where multiple mortar explosions left

soldiers injured. In 2017 alone, two explosions injured nine soldiers, while in 2016, there were three separate incidents. Additionally, in 2012, four Army soldiers sustained injuries due to a mortar explosion.

The 51 mm mortar, involved in several of these incidents, was first introduced by the British Army in 1988. Due to its lightweight design and portability, it was adopted by several countries’ armed forces. Weighing only 6.25 kg, with a barrel length of 28 inches, it was in service with the British Army until it was phased out in 2007. The mortar has a range of 750 meters and can fire up to eight bombs per minute.