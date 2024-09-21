Mumbai buyer opts for quick delivery over long queue for iPhone 16

As the eagerly awaited iPhone 16 series launched in India, both online and offline sales kicked off, drawing massive crowds to Apple stores. Enthusiasts camped out overnight in hopes of being the first to get their hands on the latest devices. In Mumbai, the scene was no different, with long lines snaking outside the store, reminiscent of past Apple launches.
However, one savvy customer decided to forgo the lengthy wait and opted for a more convenient solution. A Twitter user, @swapnilsinha07, who had flown in from Bangalore, arrived at the store around 6:30 AM, only to find the wait unbearable. While standing in line, he witnessed a fellow customer in front of him order the iPhone 16 on Flipkart Minutes. Remarkably, the phone arrived at his doorstep just minutes later before the queue had even moved!
This incident highlights the growing trend of rapid delivery services that cater to tech enthusiasts looking for instant gratification. While many were determined to experience the thrill of in-store shopping, this customer capitalized on the availability of quick commerce platforms like BlinkIt, BigBasket, and Zepto, which now offer same-day delivery of the latest gadgets alongside everyday essentials.
The iPhone 16 series, priced starting at Rs 79,900, is also available on major online platforms like Amazon and Croma, but those options typically involve longer wait times. The irony of standing in line for hours only to see someone receive their purchase faster online underscores a shift in consumer behavior. With the convenience of immediate delivery options, the allure of traditional shopping may face a significant challenge in the tech retail landscape.