Mumbai buyer opts for quick delivery over long queue for iPhone 16

As the eagerly awaited iPhone 16 series launched in India, both online and offline sales kicked off, drawing massive crowds to Apple stores. Enthusiasts camped out overnight in hopes of being the first to get their hands on the latest devices. In Mumbai, the scene was no different, with long lines snaking outside the store, reminiscent of past Apple launches.

However, one savvy customer decided to forgo the lengthy wait and opted for a more convenient solution. A Twitter user, @swapnilsinha07, who had flown in from Bangalore, arrived at the store around 6:30 AM, only to find the wait unbearable. While standing in line, he witnessed a fellow customer in front of him order the iPhone 16 on Flipkart Minutes. Remarkably, the phone arrived at his doorstep just minutes later before the queue had even moved!