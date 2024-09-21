One died in ammonia gas leak at ice factory in Jalandhar, probe ordered

CHANDIGARH: A person died and several others fainted after ammonia gas leaked from an ice factory near Domoria Bridge in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Sources said that the incident occurred when a gas line at the factory malfunctioned, releasing ammonia into the air.

Four workers were trapped inside the factory; one died, while three were rescued. Additionally, two migrant workers passing near the factory fainted due to the intensity of the gas but are now in stable condition. A woman who had visited a nearby medicine shop also fainted but later regained consciousness.

An eyewitness described the chaotic scene. "People started fainting all around, and when we moved closer, we realized gas was leaking from the factory. A few people on bicycles fell to the ground, causing public panic."

Another eyewitness noted, "Individuals within a 100-meter radius of the factory experienced difficulty breathing, while others complained of dizziness and irritation."

The Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar has ordered an inquiry into the incident. An official stated, "The gas leak has been plugged, and the situation is under control."

Police promptly closed the road near the factory, diverting all traffic through the Domoria Bridge.

Personnel from Police Station-III, along with a fire brigade team, rushed to the scene after receiving information about the leak. Doctors treated those evacuated from the factory on-site.

The local administration announced that the road will remain closed until the gas fully dissipates. "For now, residents and commuters have been advised to stay away from the area. The cause of the leak is under investigation, and further safety measures are being considered to prevent such incidents in the future," said an official.