PM Modi arrives on three-day visit to the US, holds bilateral talks with Biden ahead of Quad Summit

Meanwhile, during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President Biden addressed shared concerns regarding China, particularly its coercive and destabilizing activities in the South China Sea.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that his discussions with President Biden would focus on furthering India-U.S. ties. "I look forward to joining my colleagues Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and PM Kishida for the Quad summit. This forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries working for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi stated ahead of his trip.

PM Modi will be in the US for three days, during which he will have a bilateral meeting with President Biden before attending the Quad meeting.

On 23rd September, he will address the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and on the 22nd, he will participate in a diaspora event.

“My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good,” said PM Modi.