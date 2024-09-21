PM Modi arrives on three-day visit to the US, holds bilateral talks with Biden ahead of Quad Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon landing in the US said that his meeting with President Biden, followed by the Quad summit, would contribute to global betterment.
"I am confident that the discussions throughout the day will help make our planet better and address key global challenges," PM Modi said on his arrival in Philadelphia.
A large crowd of the Indian diaspora gathered in Philadelphia to catch a glimpse of PM Modi. "The Indian community has distinguished itself in the U.S. by making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It is always a delight to interact with them. Let us celebrate the bond that India shares with the U.S.," he said.
Meanwhile, during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President Biden addressed shared concerns regarding China, particularly its coercive and destabilizing activities in the South China Sea.
Prime Minister Modi emphasised that his discussions with President Biden would focus on furthering India-U.S. ties. "I look forward to joining my colleagues Joe Biden, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and PM Kishida for the Quad summit. This forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries working for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi stated ahead of his trip.
PM Modi will be in the US for three days, during which he will have a bilateral meeting with President Biden before attending the Quad meeting.
On 23rd September, he will address the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), and on the 22nd, he will participate in a diaspora event.
“My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good,” said PM Modi.
He also expressed his eagerness to engage with the Indian diaspora and significant American business leaders, describing them as key stakeholders in the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world.
"The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity. I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity, as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," he added.
Meanwhile, officials from the White House have met with a group of Khalistani supporters, assuring them of protection from any transnational aggression on US soil. The White House has reiterated its commitment to protecting American citizens from harm when they are within US borders.
WATCH: