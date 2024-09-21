PM Modi embarks on Three-day visit to US

NEW DELHI: The Quad has emerged as a key grouping dedicated to fostering peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday as he departed for the US on a three-day visit.

During his trip, Modi will attend the annual Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, address the "Summit of the Future" at the UN General Assembly in New York, and hold a roundtable with CEOs from leading American technology firms.

The Quad summit is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown of Wilmington.

"I look forward to joining my colleagues, President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese, and Prime Minister Kishida, for the Quad Summit," Modi remarked in his departure statement. "The forum has emerged as a vital coalition of like-minded countries working together for peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

The prime minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Biden. "My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and explore new pathways to deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and for the global good," Modi said.

Following the summit in Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to engage with the Indian community at an event in Long Island on September 22 and to address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the following day.

"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and influential American business leaders, who play a crucial role in the vibrant partnership between the largest and oldest democracies in the world," Modi added.

"The Summit of the Future provides an opportunity for the global community to chart a path forward for the betterment of humanity. I will express the views of one-sixth of humanity, as our stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," the prime minister concluded.