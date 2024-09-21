Principal Secretary to PM Mishra calls for expansion of disaster risk insurance

NEW DELHI: Expressing concerns over the increasing frequency and intensity of disasters, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P.K. Mishra, on Saturday emphasised the need to expand affordable disaster risk insurance to vulnerable populations.

Mishra delivered the keynote address at the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) workshop on “Why Disaster Risk Insurance Matters – Key Concepts and Benefits” in New Delhi.

During his speech, he highlighted several critical issues regarding disaster risk insurance, including the challenge of providing underserved populations with affordable insurance and ensuring a simplified claims process.

He underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in expanding the reach of insurance products, which are essential for ensuring the fiscal sustainability of such initiatives. Mishra’s address was framed around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ten-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), introduced in 2016.