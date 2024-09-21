Rahul keeps US promise, visits family of injured youth in Haryana village

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached a village in Haryana’s Karnal district to meet the family of a young man who was injured in an accident in the US. According to the family, Gandhi had met the injured youth, Amit, during his recent visit to the US.

Congress leaders in Karnal said that there was no prior intimation of Rahul’s visit and that they came to know about it only after he reached Ghogripur village. Gandhi’s sudden visit to meet the family comes at a time when the assembly polls are a fortnight away.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the Congress, which is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling BJP, has made farmers and unemployment key poll issues. Speaking to the media in the village, Amit’s brother Ajit said that Rahul reached their home around 6 am. A few families from the neighbourhood also joined, he said.

“My brother Amit went to the US in search of livelihood about a year back and the family sold a piece of land and mortgaged their home to finance him. Rahul assured us of help in this difficult hour. Rahul also talked about agriculture and asked about unemployment. There were a few more families present with us,” he said.

Bhimmati, Amit’s mother, said that Rahul was with them for about 90 minutes and they served him tea. “During our interaction, we also spoke to Amit over a video call,” she said.

Sources said that Amit drove a truck in the US for a living and met with a major accident there. A few villagers said that many youngsters from the village have gone abroad for a livelihood.