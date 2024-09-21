Raipur Diary | RMC aims to strength startup ecosystem

The Raipur Municipal Corporation’s (RMC) co-working centre and its initiatives aiming to promote startups is supporting entrepreneurs with opportunities for the local youth and startups. Venkatesh Shukla, an entrepreneur who played a pivotal role in formulating the Startup India, appreciated the RMC’s move to strengthen prospects of startups through support of mentors and advisors. The co-working centre that strives to integrate startups with incubators and system integrators has been hailed earlier as the unique initiative in the country by urban development ministry.

Global cancer experts meet at BMC Raipur

Global cancer experts converge at Balco Medical Centre (BMC) at Naya Raipur to demonstrate advanced treatment. There have been live surgical demonstrations for surgeons as part of the annual BMC Cancer Conclave. The event has created a platform for sharing insights on cutting-edge oncology practices. Leading oncologists from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, highlighted the use of ‘Augmented Reality’ for performing complex surgeries. The 3D operative planning in surgeries enhances surgeons’ understanding of the tumour and surrounding anatomy leading to greater accuracy in treatment.

Landscape restoration policy to be fast-tracked

In a significant move towards landscape restoration, the panchayat & rural development department had an extensive deliberation on a policy dialogue session in which representatives from 10 departments and 11 social organisations participated. Principal secretary Niharika Barik stressed for more research to gather evidence for works on landscape restoration and sustainable development goals. Chhattisgarh ranks among the top three states for unlocking opportunities for landscape restoration. The state having 82 % small and marginal farmers will get livelihood opportunities with landscape restoration efforts.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com