Rise in fake officials, fraudulent organisations in Gujarat: A growing concern

AHMEDABAD: Recent reports indicate a troubling rise in incidents involving fake organisations and counterfeit officials in Gujarat. Over the past 24 months, more than 19 such cases have been uncovered, with Surat—often referred to as Gujarat's diamond city—emerging as a hotspot for these fraudulent activities.
In just the last two months, three individuals were apprehended in Surat for impersonating officials: Himanshu Rai, posing as a customs officer; Pradeep Patel, who claimed to be an IPS officer; and Tarun Bhatt, identified as a fake CID officer.
The findings highlight a concerning trend of impersonation and deceit among various individuals posing as legitimate authorities, particularly in regions like Surat and beyond.
Among the notable incidents, Himanshu Rai, a fake customs officer from Varachha in Surat, was apprehended in September 2024. Other arrests included Prakash Nayak, a fraudulent Deputy Collector from Bayad Taluka in Aravalli District, and Hiteshwarsinh Mori, a BJP corporator from Surendranagar Municipality, who was caught impersonating a CBI officer.
In August 2024, Bharat Chhabda, posing as a Central Agency officer, was reported to have scammed individuals by showcasing photos with BJP leaders. Additionally, in Surat, Pradeep Patel was arrested for impersonating an IPS officer, while Tarun Bhatt was identified as a fake CID officer, harassing women in the area. In April 2024, Suresh Ghosh was arrested for impersonating a Home Ministry official.
Congress Spokesperson Hiren Banker said, “The report also highlights various other scams, including a fake school in Maliyasan village of Kuwadwa Taluka, Rajkot, which came to light in July 2024. Other cases include a fake PSI named Mayur Tadvi training at Karai in March 2023, and Kiran Patel and Sanjay Serpuria, a fraudulent PMO officer who exploited connections with high-ranking BJP officials.”
“In August 2023, multiple cases of impersonation came to light involving individuals posing as officials from various governmental agencies. Lavkush Dwivedi, who claimed to be a CMO officer, was found to have photos circulating with prominent BJP leaders, raising questions about his legitimacy. Additionally, Nikunj Patel, also masquerading as a CMO officer, was implicated in recommending the release of an accused individual to the Jamnagar police, further complicating the investigation,” Banker claimed.
The report also highlighted the fraudulent activities of Omveer Singh, who posed as an officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Gunjan Kantaria, impersonating a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer.
These alarming incidents illustrate a growing trend of deception within Gujarat, undermining the trust in legitimate government institutions.
Notably, in October, it was revealed that a massive embezzlement of ₹21.15 crore occurred through a fake administrative office in Bodeli, Dahod district.
The alarming trend of fake officials, such as Neha Patel, a fake Deputy Collector in Mandvi Taluka, and Viraj Patel, came to light. In November 2023, Punyadev Rai was arrested for impersonating an officer of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Gandhinagar.
A fraudulent CMO officer, accused of raping a woman in Vadodara, underscores a systemic issue in Gujarat where innocent citizens are being victimised by these scams.
Fake Officials List:
Fake Customs Officer Himanshu Rai
Fake Dy. Collector Prakash Nayak
Fake CBI Officer Hitesh Sinh Mori
Fake District Central Agency Officer Bharat Dhabla
Fake IB Officer Pradyuman Patel
Fake CID Officer Tarun Bhatt
Fake School (Maliyasan Village, Kuwadwa Taluka)
Fake PSI Mayur Tadvi
Fake PI Officer Kiran Patel, Sanjay Shrpuria
Fake SI Officer Lavkush Trivedi
Fake SI Officer Nikhil Patel
Fake ED Officer Omvir Singh
Fake NIA Officer Gunjan Kantaria
Fake Collector Hirali Koradia
Fake Deputy Collector Neha Patel
Fake CBI Officer Pukhraj Rai
Fake SI Officer Viraj Patel