Rise in fake officials, fraudulent organisations in Gujarat: A growing concern

AHMEDABAD: Recent reports indicate a troubling rise in incidents involving fake organisations and counterfeit officials in Gujarat. Over the past 24 months, more than 19 such cases have been uncovered, with Surat—often referred to as Gujarat's diamond city—emerging as a hotspot for these fraudulent activities.

In just the last two months, three individuals were apprehended in Surat for impersonating officials: Himanshu Rai, posing as a customs officer; Pradeep Patel, who claimed to be an IPS officer; and Tarun Bhatt, identified as a fake CID officer.

In a revealing report released by the Gujarat Congress, it has been alleged that over 19 cases of fake officials and fraudulent institutions have surfaced in the state over the past 24 months.

The findings highlight a concerning trend of impersonation and deceit among various individuals posing as legitimate authorities, particularly in regions like Surat and beyond.

Among the notable incidents, Himanshu Rai, a fake customs officer from Varachha in Surat, was apprehended in September 2024. Other arrests included Prakash Nayak, a fraudulent Deputy Collector from Bayad Taluka in Aravalli District, and Hiteshwarsinh Mori, a BJP corporator from Surendranagar Municipality, who was caught impersonating a CBI officer.

In August 2024, Bharat Chhabda, posing as a Central Agency officer, was reported to have scammed individuals by showcasing photos with BJP leaders. Additionally, in Surat, Pradeep Patel was arrested for impersonating an IPS officer, while Tarun Bhatt was identified as a fake CID officer, harassing women in the area. In April 2024, Suresh Ghosh was arrested for impersonating a Home Ministry official.

Congress Spokesperson Hiren Banker said, “The report also highlights various other scams, including a fake school in Maliyasan village of Kuwadwa Taluka, Rajkot, which came to light in July 2024. Other cases include a fake PSI named Mayur Tadvi training at Karai in March 2023, and Kiran Patel and Sanjay Serpuria, a fraudulent PMO officer who exploited connections with high-ranking BJP officials.”