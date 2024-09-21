TISS students protest suspension of PhD scholar, allege police action on campus

MUMBAI: Students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have alleged police action when they staged a protest during a convocation ceremony on its campus here against the suspension of PhD scholar Ramadas Prini Sivanandan.

The students staged the protest on Friday also in solidarity with 119 teachers and staff "who may lose their jobs by December 31 or have already lost," said a statement signed by Sara Bardhan, silver medallist, MA in Urban Policy and Governance, Sreyas Valsan, MA in Urban Policy and Governance, and others.

They alleged that even though the protest was carried out peacefully without disrupting any other proceedings, the administration repeatedly discouraged students from exercising their right to free speech and many police personnel were called to the venue of the convocation ceremony.

"We chose to raise banners in solidarity with Ramadas Prini Sivanandan, a Dalit PhD scholar and a student activist who is denied access to education for the last 156 days due to the arbitrary suspension, and 119 teachers and staff who may lose their jobs by December 31 or have already lost," the students said.