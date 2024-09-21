With Manipur in mind, Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council calls for maintenance of peace

GUWAHATI: Wary of a Manipur-like situation, Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Saturday made a fervent appeal to people living in the diverse Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to hold on to existing peace.

“We are sad that our brothers in Manipur are fighting after living together peacefully for years. Who knows... this could happen in Bodoland tomorrow. So, we all must ensure that peace that returned to Bodoland continues to prevail,” BTC chief Pramod Boro said addressing a gathering during the celebration of 'International Day of Peace' in Kokrajhar.

The BTR was once ravaged by several ethnic conflicts involving Bodos, Adivasis and Muslims and an insurgency movement that lasted over three decades.

Peace returned in 2020 following the Centre’s signing of the BTR agreement with various insurgent groups and the All Bodo Students’ Union.

Boro said the BTC was celebrating the 'International Day of Peace' to send a message that there is no further bloodshed in the BTR, which is home to over three million people from more than 20 communities.

“In the last 30-40 years, people fought with security forces for their rights. There were also fratricidal killings. It was a time when the atmosphere was not conducive for education and farming. People lived in constant fear and local economy was badly hit. Now that there is peace, we all must think how we can take Bodoland forward,” the BTC chief said.

He said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had not taken the initiative in 2020, peace would have continued to elude the people in the BTR.

“Modiji had promised about restoring peace. He has given us a direction. We now will have to work hard and build the society,” Boro said.

He cited how the BTC is trying to reach the aggrieved sections through the “Bodoland Happiness Mission”. He said by January 2025, the BTC would come up with a vision document to try and fulfil the aspirations of communities.

“We are happy that those, who wielded the gun for years, are now a part of the society. If you had not given up your weapons, there would not have been peace in Bodoland,” Boro told a section of former insurgents who were present at the event.

In his address, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said Bodoland was fast moving on the road to peace and progress. As positive changes are taking place in the BTR, he noted the contributions of Modi, Shah, the Assam CM and the BTC chief.

“It was not easy restoring peace in Bodoland. The BTR pact helped end the decades-old Bodo problem. The agreement helped establish permanent peace. Bodoland is today shining,” Acharya said, adding, “Today’s Bodoland is different. It is developing in all spheres.”