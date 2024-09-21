'You have disease of Islamophobia': Owaisi on Union Minister's comment on Madrasas

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday came down heavily on Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his reported comments that Madrasas are training its students on using AK-47 rifles.

Addressing a meeting at the AIMIM headquarters here, Owaisi sought to know why the minister has such hatred for Muslims.

"You have a disease of Islamophobia," he said.

Muslims made sacrifices during the freedom movement and Madrasas had issued 'fatwa' (notice) to fight against the British, Owaisi pointed out.

The Union MoS (Home) should go to Manipur where police weapons were taken away, he said.

Reiterating the charge that Muslims will be deprived of their properties with the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, he said if 'waqf by user' is removed, anybody can claim the land in the absence of legal documents and ownership.

RSS-minded people refer to the Waqf board holding over nine lakh acres of land, but don't mention about lands with Hindu endowment, he said.

The legislation is being made to "take away mosques of Kashi, Mathura from us. RSS says 30,000 mosques are ours, not of Muslims," he said.