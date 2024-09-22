Assam scripts success story in rhino conservation, poaching drops by 86 per cent

GUWAHATI: The state has scripted a success story in the conservation of rhinos -- the pride of Assamese.
As the state celebrated World Rhino Day on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the poaching of the animal dropped by 86% since the BJP rose to power in the state in 2016 by upsetting the Congress applecart.
The BJP had made inroads into the Northeast by winning Assam in 2016. Ahead of that year’s Assam elections, the party had promised that it would protect the rhinos if voted to power.
Sarma said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the rhinos were safer than ever.
“Since the double engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage. Rhinos are synonymous to the identity of Assam. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity,” he said reacting to a post on X by the PM.
Sarma said the state’s BJP-led government had taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat and ensure its safety. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the rhinos.
Modi had made an appeal to reiterate the commitment to protecting one of our planet’s most iconic species – rhinos. He complimented everyone involved in the conservation of the animal.
“It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one-horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well,” the PM said.
According to the rhino census of 2022, Assam has 2,895 rhinos – 2,613 of them in the 1,300 sq km Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve which is a World Heritage Site. Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, and Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve have 125, 107 and 50 rhinos respectively.
Poaching dropped drastically especially after Sarma had donned the chief minister’s mantle in May 2021. That year, only one rhino was killed while 2022 was incident-free. Meanwhile, one rhino was killed last year whereas this year saw two killings so far.
Forest officials said various measures taken by the state government helped curb the poachings at Kaziranga. One of the interventions is the constitution of a Special Rhino Protection Force which added teeth to the existing anti-poaching units and the task force. The coordination among forest guards and officials, police and locals living in the park’s fringe areas also helped check the killings.