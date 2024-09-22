Assam scripts success story in rhino conservation, poaching drops by 86 per cent

GUWAHATI: The state has scripted a success story in the conservation of rhinos -- the pride of Assamese.

As the state celebrated World Rhino Day on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the poaching of the animal dropped by 86% since the BJP rose to power in the state in 2016 by upsetting the Congress applecart.

The BJP had made inroads into the Northeast by winning Assam in 2016. Ahead of that year’s Assam elections, the party had promised that it would protect the rhinos if voted to power.

Sarma said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the rhinos were safer than ever.

“Since the double engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage. Rhinos are synonymous to the identity of Assam. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity,” he said reacting to a post on X by the PM.

Sarma said the state’s BJP-led government had taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat and ensure its safety. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the rhinos.