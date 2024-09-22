Bengal Power secretary Santanu Basu steps down from DVC board

KOLKATA: Amid a war of words between the West Bengal government and the Centre over the release of water from reservoirs of Damodar Valley Corporation, state power secretary Santanu Basu has stepped down from the Board of DVC.

The Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Waterways of West Bengal has also quit the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC).

Basu in an email to the DVC chairman on September 21 said, "In view of the unprecedented and uncontrolled release of water by the DVC from its dam systems, leading to widespread inundation causing immense sufferings to the people in vast areas of the state, I do hereby tender my resignation as the member of the state from the board of DVC."

State Information and Cultural Affairs Department in a statement on Sunday said "Apart from the power secretary, the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Waterways of West Bengal has also resigned to voice protest.”

The resignations take place in the backdrop of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee having written two letters to PM Narendra Modi on the flood situation maintaining that DVC released water from its reservoirs without consulting her government, inundating several districts.