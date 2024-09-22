Bihar CM Nitish urges PM Modi to launch Bande Bharat train between Ayodhya, Sitamarhi

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the construction of the Ayodhya-Sitamarhi Road and introduce the Bande Bharat train to facilitate travel between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi (the birthplace of Goddess Sita).
Nitish stated that the state government has decided to acquire 50 acres of land for the expansion of the existing Ram Janki temple at Punauradham in Sitamarhi district. The Union Government has already begun construction of the Ram Janki Road from Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) to Sitamarhi (Bihar).
“With the completion of Ram Janki Road, devotees can travel between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi smoothly. I request that you instruct the ministry concerned to complete the work at the earliest,” Nitish wrote in a letter, a copy of which was shared on ‘X’ by JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha.
He noted that the Union Government has initiated several people-friendly measures for railway connectivity, with the running of the Bande Bharat train being one of them. He acknowledged that the people of Bihar have benefited from the operation of Bande Bharat trains and thanked PM Modi for it.
Nitish emphasised that better railway connectivity will greatly assist devotees in easily travelling between Ayodhya and Punauradham (Sitamarhi).
On December 13, 2023, Nitish laid the foundation stone for the overall development of the Punauradham Janki Mandir. The state cabinet has also approved Rs. 72.47 crore for the project. The development project has been assigned to the state tourism department.
Under the new plan, the state government will develop ‘Sita-Vatika’ and ‘Luv-Kush Vatika’, construct a parikrama path, and set up display kiosks, a cafeteria, and children's play zones, according to an official from the state tourism department.
“All connecting roads to the pilgrim site are also being developed by the government. Additionally, thematic gates and parking areas are being constructed around the pilgrim site,” the officer added.