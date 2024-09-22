Bihar CM Nitish urges PM Modi to launch Bande Bharat train between Ayodhya, Sitamarhi

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the construction of the Ayodhya-Sitamarhi Road and introduce the Bande Bharat train to facilitate travel between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi (the birthplace of Goddess Sita).

Nitish stated that the state government has decided to acquire 50 acres of land for the expansion of the existing Ram Janki temple at Punauradham in Sitamarhi district. The Union Government has already begun construction of the Ram Janki Road from Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) to Sitamarhi (Bihar).

“With the completion of Ram Janki Road, devotees can travel between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi smoothly. I request that you instruct the ministry concerned to complete the work at the earliest,” Nitish wrote in a letter, a copy of which was shared on ‘X’ by JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha.