India announces USD 500,000 scholarship for Indo-Pacific students

WILMINGTON: India has announced a new initiative to award fifty Quad scholarships, worth USD 500,000, to students from the Indo-Pacific.

These scholarships will enable students to pursue a four-year undergraduate engineering programme at a Government of India-funded technical institution, said the Wilmington Declaration issued after the fourth in-person Quad Summit.

Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Leaders' Summit took place on Saturday in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware.

It was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

"India is pleased to announce a new initiative to award fifty Quad scholarships, worth USD 500,000, to students from the Indo-Pacific to pursue a 4-year undergraduate engineering programme at a Government of India-funded technical institution," the declaration read.

According to the declaration, the Quad is committed to strengthening the deep and enduring ties between our people, and among our partners.

Through the Quad Fellowship, we are building a network of the next generation of science, technology, and policy leaders. The Quad governments also welcomed the second cohort of Quad Fellows through the Institute of International Education, which leads the implementation of the Quad Fellowship. Students from students ASEAN countries will also be included for the first time, it said.

The Government of Japan is supporting the programme to enable Quad Fellows to study in Japan.