Kuki group condemns ‘900 Kuki militants have entered Manipur’ claims

The Kuki-Zo organisation Kuki Inpi Manipur has criticised Manipur’s security advisor Kuldiep Singh for his statement regarding the reported infiltration of 900 Kuki militants into the state from Myanmar.

Singh, on Friday, stated, “There has been an input circulating for three to four days in national media that around 900 Kuki militants have entered Manipur and they may attack any day around September 28.”

He added that a “strategic operation group meeting” was held on September 18, where this information was shared with various security agencies, and it was also being communicated to different intelligence agencies.

Reacting sharply to the statement, the Kuki Inpi Manipur on Sunday said the allegations were not only “baseless and unfounded” but they reflected a “grievous act of misinformation designed to target the Kuki-Zo community”.

The organisation asserted that contrary to these claims, Meitei groups, often referred to as Valley-Based Insurgent Groups, had infiltrated the Manipur valley and were responsible for coordinated attacks against the Kuki-Zo people in collusion with the police, "Arambai Tenggol, and other radical Meiteis."

Further, the organisation said constant attempts to portray the Kuki-Zo tribals as having transborder links were both “ridiculous and appalling”.