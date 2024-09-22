Loco pilot halts train in UP after LPG cylinder found on track; second incident this month

"The cylinder was found to have a five-litre capacity and was empty. It has been removed, and an investigation is underway," local police said.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway said: "A goods train travelling from Kanpur to Prayagraj stopped at 5:50 a.m. after the driver spotted the gas cylinder on the tracks. Railway IOW, security, and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it. Directions have been given to investigate further."

Earlier this month, a major accident was averted when the Prayagraj-Bhiwani Kalindi Express collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks.

On September 8, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks. The train hit the cylinder before coming to a halt, throwing the cylinder off the tracks.