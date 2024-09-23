After Trump assassination bid, Home Ministry sends fresh advisory to forces providing VIP security

NEW DELHI: Based on an intelligence report, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a fresh advisory to the CRPF, CISF, NSG and other forces providing VIP security to avoid unplanned movement of dignitaries, sources said on Monday.
The sources said the intelligence agencies sent the report following the second assassination bid against former US President Donald Trump.
According to reports, the latest assassination bid against Trump came when he made an unplanned visit to a golf course. In a press conference, acting director of the US Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr said, “The President wasn’t even really supposed to go there. It was not on his official schedule.”
Taking note of the incident involving Trump, the intelligence agencies in their report said, “Avoid unplanned, unscheduled movements of protectees and adhere only to planned and scheduled movements until necessary. Coordinate with local police for any assistance.”
The sources, while quoting the the MHA advisory, said, “Global assassination bids underline the vulnerabilities of high-risk dignitaries to various threats during public interactions, including rallies and roadshows. There should be a focus on physical security measures, technical surveillance, and contingency drills, as well as on the role of the personal security officer.”
In India, assembly elections are underway in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana and top political leaders are on extensive tours holding public rallies, meetings and roadshows and thus instructions have been issued to the forces asking them to sanitise areas where protected dignitaries move, particularly those having advanced security liaison requirements.
A senior intelligence official said the US Secret Service, which is responsible for Trump’s security, did not conduct a search of the perimeter of the golf course, where the suspected assassins roamed for around 12 hours with a plan to kill the leader.
“All forces concerned have been instructed to allow only a limited crowd in close proximity and to ensure there are sufficient alert security personnel. Locations where dignitaries are scheduled to visit must undergo comprehensive physical, visual and technical checks, followed by the deployment of security personnel,” the intelligence official said.