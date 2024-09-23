After Trump assassination bid, Home Ministry sends fresh advisory to forces providing VIP security

NEW DELHI: Based on an intelligence report, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a fresh advisory to the CRPF, CISF, NSG and other forces providing VIP security to avoid unplanned movement of dignitaries, sources said on Monday.

The sources said the intelligence agencies sent the report following the second assassination bid against former US President Donald Trump.

According to reports, the latest assassination bid against Trump came when he made an unplanned visit to a golf course. In a press conference, acting director of the US Secret Service Ronald Rowe Jr said, “The President wasn’t even really supposed to go there. It was not on his official schedule.”

Taking note of the incident involving Trump, the intelligence agencies in their report said, “Avoid unplanned, unscheduled movements of protectees and adhere only to planned and scheduled movements until necessary. Coordinate with local police for any assistance.”