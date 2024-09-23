Ahmedabad Diary | BJP faces backlash in Vadodara in viral video

The ruling BJP has been grappling with protests following recent rains in Vadodara. In a viral social media video, Bhartibehan, a woman reportedly linked to the ruling party, accused BJP MLA Keyur Rokadia and other leaders of corruption. She said, “You leaders collect money through scams, but what about ordinary citizens?” In the video, Bhartibehan asked Rokadia why he speaks of the past, referencing 1972-75, when Vadodara has consistently voted for the BJP over the last 30 years. “BJP candidates have won in every poll. Gujarat has had a BJP government for three decades—what has been accomplished?” she asked.

MP writes to Collector over officials’ neglect

In Chhota Udepur district, there is a buzz that officials are ignoring the region’s leaders. A letter circulating on social media has fuelled the buzz, raising concerns that officials are not engaging with the public or meeting elected representatives. Chhota Udepur MP Jashubhai Rathwa’s letter submitted to the collector on September 17 highlights his frustrations. Rathwa claims that officials fail to provide timely responses to his queries, often supplying incomplete information. He also noted that answers are frequently delivered a day before coordination committee meetings.

Stir for Bharat Ratna to Bhavnagar Maharaja

Kshatriyas in Gujarat have renewed their call for awarding Bharat Ratna to Maharaja Krishnakumar Singh of Bhavnagar, highlighting his contributions to social causes. The demand was raised under the banner of the “Samast Kshatriya Shakti Asmita Mancha” during a convention held in Ahmedabad on September 20. Ex-CM Shankarsinh Vaghela attended the event. Speculation has grown since Vaghela met Home Minister Amit Shah at Gandhinagar a month earlier. Sources suggest this visit might be linked to the Mancha’s formation, with the Kshatriya community’s dissatisfaction after a statement by BJP MP Purushottam Rupala.

