BKU leader Rakesh Tikait joins farmers' protest in MP, demands higher MSP

"Always remember the authorities aren’t the enemy of farmers, instead, they are the channel through which the farmers' demands will be sent to the state government and then to the central government, as the decision on MSP will be taken by the centre only,” Tikait added.

At a time when the opposition Congress with its state-wide Kisan Nyay Yatra is vigorously protesting for farmers' cause on the demand for raising the MSP on soybean from present Rs 4892 to Rs 6000 per quintal and also hiking the MSP on wheat and paddy, Tikait asked the farmers to ensure that their movement in MP, remained non-political.

“Keep your manch and mic (stage and mic) away from the politicians. Be it a ruling party politician or someone from the opposition party, don’t allow them to sit on your stage and hold the mic,” Tikait said.

“Also, always be alert about those elements who might sneak into your crowd and provoke you to indulge in violence. Your movement has to be non-violent,” he added.

While cautioning the MP government not to attempt to act against the protesting farmers, Tikait said, “Farmers will never be defeated, because if the farmer loses, then the country will starve to death. The farmers will continue to fight for their land and crops.”

Tikait, who hails from the Jat community, has visited the Seoni Malwa region of MP’s Narmadapuram district in the past as well. This region houses significant pockets of the Jat community.

The entire Narmadapuram district, including Seoni Malwa, has been a stronghold of the ruling BJP for decades.