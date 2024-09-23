BKU leader Rakesh Tikait joins farmers' protest in MP, demands higher MSP

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, a prominent face of the 2020-21 farmers' stir in Delhi for the repeal of the three agricultural laws, has now joined the farmers agitation in Madhya Pradesh for hiking MSP on soybean, wheat and paddy.
The BKU leader led a tractor rally of farmers from Tawa Colony to the Agricultural Produce Mandi (two km distance) in the Seoni Malwa area of central MP’s Narmadapuram district on Monday.
While Tikait and supporters had planned a massive sit-in wherever the administration-police stopped them from taking out the rally without permission, the local administration and police, much to the surprise of the farmers' leader, allowed the rally to go into the Mandi and turned into a farmers gathering addressed by Tikait.
“We fought for 13 months in Delhi, before the government finally listened to us. We were ready for a long battle here, but the local administration showed prudence and allowed us to go into the Mandi and hold our protest,” Tikait said while addressing the farmers gathering.
"Always remember the authorities aren’t the enemy of farmers, instead, they are the channel through which the farmers' demands will be sent to the state government and then to the central government, as the decision on MSP will be taken by the centre only,” Tikait added.
At a time when the opposition Congress with its state-wide Kisan Nyay Yatra is vigorously protesting for farmers' cause on the demand for raising the MSP on soybean from present Rs 4892 to Rs 6000 per quintal and also hiking the MSP on wheat and paddy, Tikait asked the farmers to ensure that their movement in MP, remained non-political.
“Keep your manch and mic (stage and mic) away from the politicians. Be it a ruling party politician or someone from the opposition party, don’t allow them to sit on your stage and hold the mic,” Tikait said.
“Also, always be alert about those elements who might sneak into your crowd and provoke you to indulge in violence. Your movement has to be non-violent,” he added.
While cautioning the MP government not to attempt to act against the protesting farmers, Tikait said, “Farmers will never be defeated, because if the farmer loses, then the country will starve to death. The farmers will continue to fight for their land and crops.”
Tikait, who hails from the Jat community, has visited the Seoni Malwa region of MP’s Narmadapuram district in the past as well. This region houses significant pockets of the Jat community.
The entire Narmadapuram district, including Seoni Malwa, has been a stronghold of the ruling BJP for decades.