Class nine student dies after being hit by schoolmate in Assam

GUWAHATI: A Class nine student in Assam died after he was assaulted by a Class 10 student. The incident occurred at the Padum Pukhuri High School in Sipajhar of Darrang district on Monday morning.

The deceased, Bhabesh Deka, was a juvenile and a resident of Senapati Para in Darrang district. The assailant, also a minor, was apprehended by the police.

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, two small groups of students from classes 9 and 10 of the school were caught in a clash for the past few days however, there was no major reason for it.

“Today, there was a minor scuffle when both students, accompanied by their friends, went to drink water at the school veranda. According to the ‘child in conflict with law’ (CCL), the victim pushed him and he, in a fit of rage, punched the victim,” additional superintendent of police (crime) Rosy Talukdar told TNIE.

She said the CCL was not sure if he had hit the victim on the face or the head.

A teacher of the school said they heard a commotion after the second period and found the victim lying unconscious. He had collapsed following the attack.

Talukdar said the deceased was taken to a local community health centre and later, to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital in Mangaldoi but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

She said the exact cause of death could be known following the post-mortem report.

“The CCL has been apprehended. We will produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board. Subsequently, he will be sent to an observation home,” the police officer said, adding, “We are interrogating the school’s principal and teachers.”

The father of the deceased said the incident could have been averted if the school authorities had not been negligent.